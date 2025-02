D Marquinn Edwards

NASSAU| The Edwards family is in mourning this morning.

BP is learning of the sudden passing of the son of former Senator HE Desmond Edwards and the late Dr Kayla Edwards yesterday.

BP has learned D Marquinn Edwards passed away suddenly on Wednesday. Details of his passing have not been shared with BP and have shocked friends and family.

Mr Edwards owned and operated his own landscaping company and was a graduate of Queen’s College.

May he rest in peace.