Judge to summon employer to court after claim that juror would be made to use vacation time during Gibson trial

Adrian Gibson

NASSAU| A SUPREME Court Judge has summoned a major employer to court for reportedly telling their employee, a sitting juror in Adrian Gibson’s corruption trial, that their time off for jury duty will count as vacation leave.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson announced she would issue the summons to the employer during what was supposed to be the continuation of Gibson’s trial yesterday.

The judge said she was sending for an employer she did not name to emphasize that they can’t force an employee to use vacation leave while on jury duty, saying this would be “unacceptable”.

Gibson is on trial for allegedly failing to declare his interest in the WSC contracts awarded to various companies.

However, proceedings were cut short yesterday after the defence objected to a new witness being called to give testimony.

Mr Gibson and his co-accused –– Elwood Donaldson Jr, Peaches Farquharson, Rashae Gibson, Joan Knowles and Jerome Missick –– face 98 charges altogether, including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.

Damian Gomez, KC, Murrio Ducille, KC, Bryan Bastian, Raphael Moxey, Christina Galanos, Ian Cargill and Donald Saunders represent the defendants.

Meanwhile, Cordell Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean and Rashied Edgecombe are the Crown’s prosecutors.