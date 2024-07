Photo of Justice The Honourable Jon Isaacs sworn in as President of the Court of Appeal.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the appointment of The Honourable Justice Jon Isaacs as President of the Court of Appeal today by Governor-General Dame Cynthia Mother Pratt ( right). He was also joined by his soon to be bride Ms Anishka Pennerman (left to Justice Isaacs).

Also witnessing the appointment was Attorney General Sen. Hon. Leo Ryan Pinder KC and President of the Bahamas Bar Mr Kahlil Parker KC.

