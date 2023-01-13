Legal Year officially opens in Northern Region

FULL COURT – Members of the Judiciary and the Bahamas Bar Association at the official start of the 2023 legal year in the Northern Region, pictured at the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre.



(BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — The legal year officially opened in the Northern Region with a religious service at Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The legal fraternity kicked off the momentous opening ceremonies with a procession from the Garnet Levarity Centre to the church — led by the Hon. Mr. Chief Justice, Sir Ian Winder.

The Judiciary, was joined in the ecumenical service by the Bahamas Bar Association, Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, principals, teachers and students, and well-wishers.

Rector, Canon Norman Lightbourne delivered the sermon and pointed out that we have a lot to be grateful to God for, after coming through Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 over the last four years.

He acknowledged that those in the legal profession have a lot on their plate in the new year, as hundreds are anxiously waiting on them to hear their complaints and settle their disputes.

In speaking to the level of lawlessness in the country, Canon Lightbourne pointed out that there are too many dysfunctional homes and the fact that the number of young men who are engaged in nefarious acts is too high.

He called on the members of the judiciary, the Bar Association and the legal fraternity to be strong, courageous and independent.

TO THE CHURCH – The legal fraternity took to the streets and participated in a procession to Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King on Friday, January 13, 2023 to mark the official opening of the 2023 legal year in the Northern Region.



