Family holds faith for the full recovery of Rev’d C.B. Moss following his cardiac arrest incident on Majority Rule Day!

Rev’d Dr. C. B. Moss

NASSAU| The family of Rev’d C. B Moss is standing in faith for a complete recovery after he fell ill; suffering a cardiac arrest while entering St. Agnes Anglican Church on Majority Rule Day Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.

Medical teams have described his condition as improving and he has responded to pain, however, he is still in a medically induced coma after he coded three times at Doctor’s Hospital.

“He is critically ill at this time. He has been stabilized and from where we started with his care to where he is today is nothing but a miracle,” one medical professional told BP. “His vitals are much stronger now than when he came to the hospital.”

In what BP can only suggest is a rising from the dead, Moss left St. Agnes Anglican Church being resuscitated and pumped as EMS teams entered the live televised service on ZNS TV.

According to his team of doctors, there is a plan of action established and we will be working hard to deliver on his recovery.

The family has called on citizens and all who love Rev’d C. B Moss to keep him in their prayers.

