Maine police investigating “active shooter” at multiple locations in Lewiston

‘Mass casualty‘ event – 22 DEAD – 50 -60 injured as mass shooter on the run in Maine…

BY JORDAN FREIMAN

BREAKING, Maine| Police are asking people to shelter in place in response to an “active shooter” in Lewiston, Maine, authorities said Wednesday. Police said that they were investigating “multiple locations.”

“Please stay inside your home with the doors locked,” Maine State police wrote on social media.

Lewiston police said it responded to two locations, a restaurant called Schemengees, and Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley. The two locations appear to be about a 10-minute drive from each other.

It was not immediately clear how many casualties there might be. A suspect was still at large, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Police also shared images of the suspect and asked people to contact them “if you recognize this individual.”