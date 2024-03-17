NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now the first to tell yinner that major sweeping changes will be coming to the Valley Boys in the coming days as the power of ONE MAN ONE VOTE will deliver real democracy in the group.,

BP warned yinner more than one year ago that the Valley Boys were facing a crisis, having not been able to deliver one win in years. Poor funding, lack of organizing and serious questions about funding money have left the group in shambles.

But now, with the backline deeply disgruntled and an inability to get real accounting inside the group, we can tell you change is coming!

Right now the JCNP can only accept THE VALLEY BOYS as an A category group. Anyone holding any secondary group with that name must join the B-Category for the next two years!

Follow Bahamas Press, your number one News Leader, which BREAKS NEWS as it happens. Major Changes are coming to the Valley Boys and remember – BP was the first to warn those who, through a failed leadership group, led The Valley Boys into the ground. Yinner was warned!

We report yinner decide!