Male on bail killed outside a home in South Beach on Tuesday…

Scenes from the country’s latest homicide in South Beach. Victim goes by the street name “Meely”.

NASSAU| A man was shot and killed on Rutland Avenue in the South Beach community on Tuesday evening.

Member of Parliament for South Beach, Bacchus Rolle was on the scene. He told reporters, “this is not South Beach. This is known as quiet South Beach. And for an incident like this to happen in South Beach we’re at a lost for words really.”

Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Sheria King was also on hand. She provided details of the shooting. She said, “when officers arrived on scene they discovered an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body.”

According to police the male victim was outside is residence working on a car when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant opened fire. The deceased was being electronically monitored by authorities.

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