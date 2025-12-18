Male set to be transported to court dies in the famous Fox Hill Police Station cell following a struggle with police!

Fox Hill Police Station

NASSAU| The Fox Hill Police Station is once again the scene of a death, this time the matter unfolded this morning 10am and we at BP believe, when all is said and done, some officer(s) will serve time and lose their job.

Now, although the incident unfolded around 10 AM, media was not informed of the incident until the scene was swept by 1 PM. That’s strange!

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Anton Rahming, the deceased resisted officers as they attempted to prepare him for court this morning.

The deceased was in a holding cell to be transported to court, during which a struggle reportedly occurred as officers attempted to subdue him.

Rahming said, “The officers attempted to handcuff him at this time. He held onto one of the officers. Those officers who were also present tried to assist with taking him from that officer. Eventually, as they subdued him, they realized that he became unresponsive.”

The deceased, Rahming said, showed signs of aggression.

The deceased had been in custody for two days on burglary charges.

There are many questions here in this latest incident. Was the deceased on medication and after being locked up for two long days (SINCE TUESDAY) without his meds, could the violence be the result?

Readers should be reminded that Fox Hill Police Station has had many incidents and we at BP will name just a few.

Back in March 2020 Cedric Thompson, a 75-year-old senior, was shot by police after police say he allegedly pointed a gun at an officer at the Fox Hill Police Station. He was fatally shot. Thompson had to sign into police, but this incident happened just hours before his scheduled court appearance in he magistrate court.

In November 2018, Police attached to the Fox Hill Station shot and killed a male just in front of the station five times in the leg where he bled and died. In that incident police said that male left his home with a cutlass and attempted to harm officers at the station.

Then back on 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday 8th November, 2023, only BP reported how officers attached to the Fox Hill Police Station, while making routine checks in the station cell block, discovered the male with his jacket tied around his neck, which was also tied to the cell door.

Back on September 4th, 2011 a rogue police officer, along with two criminal suspects, robbed a businessman of personal items. Lucky for the businessman his GPS tracked his phone right to the location of the rogue police officer who was arrested and eventually fired and guess which station he was assigned to? You guessed it, the Fox Hill Police Station.

All we ga say is this: something is not right for some time in that Fox Hill precinct. And someone (OUTSIDE THE POLICE) needs to have an inquiry on the multiple incidents unfolding at that Police Station.

But we ga report and let yinner decide!