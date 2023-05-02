Man accused of indecently assaulting an 11-year-old child granted bail…

Who ga protect da churrin of da Bahamas?

NASSAU| A 59-year-old school bus driver was yesterday granted $6,000 bail after being accused of indecently assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Prosecutors allege that Stephen Darling, of Peter Street, committed the offense on April 28.

Darling, who was represented by Tonique Lewis, denied the charge at his arraignment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Maurisa Harvey, said the prosecution wanted Darling barred from driving buses pending his trial.



In response, Lewis said, “It’s just an accusation.”

According to Lewis, Darling worked as a handyman, drove a bus for a tour company and also had a contract to transport students at a government primary school.



Lewis told the court that the allegation concerned his work with the government school contract.

In the end, Swain set Darling’s bail at $6,000 on the condition that he wears an electronic monitoring device and has no contact with the virtual complainant and other prosecution witnesses.

His trial is set to begin on June 30.


