PM Davis expresses sadness on the passing of CG Al Dillette

PM Philip Davis KC MP meeting CG Al Dillette in Toronto Canada.

PM DAVIS: It is with profound sadness that I announce the sudden passing of my dear friend and esteemed colleague, Al Dillette, Consular General for The Bahamas in Toronto. Al’s dedication to our nation, his passion for his work, and his warm personality have left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Al played an instrumental role in establishing The Bahamas Consulate Office in Toronto and was committed to enhancing the relationship between The Bahamas and Canada. I will forever cherish our conversations, our shared passion for advancing The Bahamas, and the unwavering support he provided during our friendship.

On behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas, I extend our deepest condolences to his wife Kathryn, Two sons Adam and Robert (Aafiah) one daughter Alana {Derrick) and three grandchildren Maya, Elijah and Xzavier.. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

As we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual and a cherished friend, we celebrate the contributions Al Dillette made to our nation. We pledge to continue his legacy in our ongoing efforts to strengthen and promote The Bahamas in the international community.

Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be dearly missed.