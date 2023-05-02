Bahamian Consul General to Toronto Al Dilette passes

AL Dilette, 69

Bahamian Consul General to Toronto Al Dilette was found dead earlier today, according to credible sources.

Dilette, who has held several positions in the public service, was discovered unresponsive in his apartment. He was 69 years old.

Dillette, a public relations specialist, previously served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the Christie Administration.

In April 2022, he was appointed as the The Bahamas’ first consul general to Toronto, Canada by the newly-elected Davis Administration.

Speaking on Dilette’s appointment last year, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said it was aimed at helping the high concentration of Bahamians in Toronto and Halifax.

Dillette said he and his fellow appointees were honoured to be selected to serve their country on the international stage and that they would execute their new duties diligently.

“On behalf of myself and the others in our group, I will say that it is our intention, and please pass this on to the prime minister, to do our level best to represent the country and to continue the contributions in the international affairs of state as best we can. Thank you all very much,” said Dilette.

Dilette is also the father of former Olympic swimmer Alanna Dilette.

His cause of death is unknown at this time. May he rest in peace.