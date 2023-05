Newly Prophete, 42

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the name of man who was killed in that last week fatality to be Nesly Prophete, 42.

He died last Wednesday after his blue Suzuki Swift collided with a parked wrecker truck at around 4 a.m. on Cowpen Road near Golden Isles Road, police said.

Prophete was pronounced dead on the scene. He was a father of seven children and played soccer.

May he rest in peace.