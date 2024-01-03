Man convicted for manslaughter and suspected of robbery gunned down at Prince Charles light with his girlfriend today…

Dino Shawn Smith 30 and Chatere Wells, 27 gunned down at Prince Charles light by three gunmen…

NASSAU| Thou shalt not steal. Those were the instructions of the Law given to Moses BY GOD to the people. It is the 7th commandment. In short it reads: STOP THIEFIN, cause when ya do, BAD THINGS HAPPEN!

Another commandment: Thou shalt not kill… {STOP KILLING}… This warns us further that this should not happen. But what is this in connection to our story today?

Today on Prince Charles, three bold gunmen opened fire on a vehicle with two persons inside as they sat in their vehicle awaiting the lights to change near Commonwealth Bank headed west.

Gunmen exited another vehicle and rained bullets on the occupants. Inside was a male and female. They both died on the scene recording the 3rd and 4th homicide in just three days.

Back in August 2019 Dino Shawn Smith, 30 (today’s homicide victim #1) had his appeal heard where he was accused of manslaughter back in 2017. Smith drove in a vehicle with Levardo Sherman Deveaux in the Fowler Street area. Deveaux was shot in the back and later told a relative that Smith shot him. Deveaux later died and Smith after being convicted for 18 years on appeal the matter was overturned.

Now another girlfriend currently in prison Arnette Johnson last year arrived at the station with the weapon. She was arrested along with her boyfriend Dino Smith (same man who was found guilty in the death of Deveaux). Last May after police officers found $8,000 in her car. At the time Johnson had asked to use the bathroom.

After she used the bathroom, officers found a .40mm pistol along with 13 rounds of ammunition in the toilet tank.

In her interview, Johnson told police her boyfriend gave her the gun to hide after the officers stopped the car. So she knew what Smith was into and played along for the ride. JOHNSON is in prison (safe) but Wells (another gal) is dead! Looka dat!

Just a few weeks ago before the holidays police put a bulletin out on Smith. Watch this now: He was a suspect in that million dollar robbery at the airport where the bank funds were stolen out of a car (remember that)? It was unclear if any of the funds were ever recovered.

Both Dino Smith and Chatere Wells were shot dead at the Prince Charles light. His 30th birthday was today. These are some serious times for people who take up the business of STEALING AND KILLING in the Bahamas. They don’t live long!

WHEN YOU LIVE BY THE SWORD – YOU SHALL DIE BY IT!

We report yinner decide!