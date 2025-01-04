Man who raped a 15-year-old twice last year granted bail again…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A 22-year-old man was granted bail after he was accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl twice last year.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Dillian Simon on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

The defendant allegedly had sexual intercourse with an underaged teenage girl on two occasions between September 1, 2024 and October 1, 2024.

The defendant elected to have his matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court after he was informed that the Director of Public Prosecutions would allow the matter to be heard there.

Simon pleaded not guilty to both charges.

His bail was set at $7,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, Simon must sign in at the Central Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 7pm.

Simon’s trial is set to begin on March 28.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson was the prosecutor.