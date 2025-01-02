National School Breakfast Programme Expands to all Public Primary Schools, Including Grand Bahama, Grand Cay, and Bimini.

PM Davis delivering food at Breakfast programme.

NASSAU| The Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training has announced the successful expansion of its National School Breakfast Programme. Launched on October 2, 2023, in New Providence as a pilot project, it expanded one month later to include Grand Bahama at the Holmes Rock Primary School, Cherokee Sound Primary in Abaco, and two other schools on the Family Islands.

In its latest phase, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin announces that the programme has further expanded to all public primary schools nationwide, including those in the Northern Bahamas.

The National School Breakfast Programme is designed to alleviate the financial burden on Bahamian families due to rising inflation, and has also been linked to improved attendance and productivity among students.

The programme provides free breakfast three days a week for students, extending through the end of the academic school year, and has contributed to a remarkable increase in school attendance—rising from an average of under 50% in the 2021-2022 school year to a tremendous 94%.

“The decision was made to roll out the breakfast programme in all primary schools in all of the islands including Grand Bahama and now in Grand Cay and Bimini,” Minister Hanna-Martin confirmed.

Explaining the multifaceted purpose of the programme, and highlighting its positive impact on students, she added, “It provides early nutrition to start the day. Secondly we’ve seen a correlation between the breakfast programme and school attendance. It allows children at a very early age to socialise early in the day around a meal, we see that as a very positive thing.”

As the Davis administration and the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training continue to prioritise student welfare, this initiative has not only assisted families in coping with the rising cost of living, but has also contributed to improved school attendance and productivity.