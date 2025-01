PM Davis delivering keys to Mr Dave Thurston.

PM DAVIS: Right before Christmas Day, I had the honour of handing over the keys to a brand-new home for Mr. Dave Thurston, a proud Cat Island native.

Built through the Urban Renewal Community Policing initiative, this home symbolises the power of community collaboration and the dedication of our Police Reserves, who gave their time to make this dream a reality.



In the spirit of the season, this initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring every Bahamian has access to safe housing.