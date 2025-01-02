FNM UNION LEADERSHIP MOVE ITS PROTEST CAMPAIGN TO UB!

University of the Bahamas

STATEMENT: University of The Bahamas resumed operations on Thursday 2nd January 2025, welcoming new and returning students to a new semester. While some employees were absent from work, citing illness, the University received no communication from the Bahamas Public Services Union regarding this matter.

Today, we served our students as usual and without interruption. Over the coming days and into next week, orientation activities, academic advisement, and bill payment will continue as scheduled. Classes are set to commence on Wednesday 8th January 2025.

We thank our team members who have worked diligently to ensure uninterrupted operations and remain dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for our students and the general public.