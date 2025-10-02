Michael Pintard and FNM Surrenders GOLDEN ISLES!

Opposition Leader proving to be a nightmare for the FNM and is afraid of a Golden Isles loss!

Pintard wants an election but is afraid to win in Golden Isles with weak Brian Brown!

NASSAU| Before notice can be given for the death of Minister Vaughn Miller, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard is already screaming foul and is suggesting that a byelection is a waste of time and money.

Pintard should know that as a lawmaker The Bahamas is governed by laws and rules undergirded by a Constitution. You cannot say you are an OPPOSITION Leader and not be ready to follow the Constitution! Not ready for an election, or in this case a by-election!

A member of Parliament has passed away. The seat of Golden Isles is vacant! AND UPON NOTICE OF THAT VACANCY TO THE SPEAKER WITHIN 90 DAYS A BY-ELECTION MUST BE HELD!

PINTARD knows this – or he does he?

Pintard told the press today people are suffering. He claims homes are flooded and people are finding it hard to get by despite there being an upgrade in the recent country’s fiscal report by the rating agencies; which not a single media house asked him to comment on.

Pintard LIES are about to haunt him, and he is in a situation where he is damn if he do and he damn if he DON’T! His party shall be defeated in a by-election in Golden Isles – AND HE KNOWS IT! And not because he is weak and broke, but is also bankrupt with ideas for the country! No wonder 5 out of 10 FNMs at the airport taxi lines are voting with the Coalition of Idiots! But that is another story for another day!

The FNM is battling to gain support within its ranks. The party is fractured! Generals all across the country are fighting like cats and dogs (and some like rats) and Michael Pintard is proving by the day he is not the cut for the Free National Movement. And there is more.

In the case of Golden Isles the PLP will have a 4 -0 record when winning by-elections! The record is currently 3-0!

Elizabeth in 2010, North Abaco in 2012, and West Grand Bahama and Bimini in 2023 ALL LOST BY THE FNM BUT WON BY THE PLP WHILE IN GOVERNMENT AND/or while in OPPOSITION.

THERE WILL BE NO RETREAT AND NO SURRENDER OF GOLDEN ISLES! AND THIS ONE IS COMING FAST!

