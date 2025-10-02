Drug / Murder accused Pilot denied bail again!

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Pilot Donald Ferguson Jr was denied bail again after his lawyers argued for a second time that he should be released while awaiting trial on murder and drug trafficking charges.

Justice Dale Fitzpatrick ruled there was a risk of Ferguson absconding, committing further offenses, jeopardizing the public’s safety and his own, and interfering with witnesses if freed on bail.

Ferguson, 27, is accused of killing his romantic rival Geovanni Rolle on June 16, 2024 at Jet Nassau.

Rolle was dating Ferguson’s estranged wife, Tanisha, when he was shot.

Rolle reportedly told witnesses that Nesha’s husband, DJ, shot him. During a police interview, Ferguson admitted that his nickname was DJ. The drug trafficking charges stem from a December 6, 2024 drug seizure after a plane crash landed in Acklins.

Two men were seen running into bushes and police found 25 bales of cocaine and 1 bale of marijuana located in the ditched plane. Ferguson’s iPad was found in the cockpit.

Fitzpatrick ruled that there was cogent evidence in both cases, and he also noted that Ferguson was wanted in the United States on drug trafficking and firearms charges.