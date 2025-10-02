Prisoner D’Angelo Culmer escaped Nassau Street Court Complex

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Police are actively searching for a male prisoner who escaped from lawful custody on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

According to reports, the escape occurred at the Nassau Street Court Complex, located on South Street. The individual has been identified as D’Angelo Culmer.

Culmer was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and light blue jeans. He is described as being of light brown complexion, with a distinctive tattoo of lips on his neck and the name “Tiffany” tattooed on his right chest.

Culmer was in custody for murder. Prosecutors allege that Culmer is responsible for the January 31, 2024 murder of 39-year-old Rudiska Bethel and the attempted murders of Lorenzo Sands and Carla Bain.

The matter remains under active investigation as officers work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.