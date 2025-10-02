Sentencing Delayed for Former DNA Candidate Convicted of Molesting Teen

Marlin Newton, 51

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The sentencing hearing for a former candidate of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) convicted of molesting a vulnerable teen has been delayed.

Marlin Newton, 51, made a brief appearance before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns for the penalty phase of his trial. However, the matter was adjourned until November 20 because a probation report is still pending.

Before the matter was adjourned, defense lawyer Mario Gray told the court that Newton has been denied medical care by authorities at the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Newton was remanded to prison in August following his conviction for two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor of the same sex.

A nine-member jury unanimously found that Newton took advantage of a 17-year-old boy who needed a place to stay after he found himself homeless in 2019.