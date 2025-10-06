POTENTIAL CANDIDATES: Senator Darron Pickstock, D’Anante Small, Joe Johnson, and Ms Brianelle Cartwright.

PLP GOLD RUSH TSUMANI!

NASSAU| Two females and two males will be interviewed by the Progressive Liberal Party’s Candidates Committee on Tuesday to examine the four to become a candidate for the upcoming by-election in Golden Isles.

The urgent interviews come following the sudden passing of CABINET Minister VAUGHN MILLER.

The frontrunners for the seat are Senator Darron Pickstock, D’Anante Small, Joe Johnson, and Ms Cartwright.

All four candidates will have a full hearing by the Party after which following the official state funeral for Minister Miller on October 24th the full GOLD RUSH TSUNAMI Apparatus of Philip Davis PLP will descend on the constituency to return the seat to the PLP.

PM Davis will visit Golden Isles this week to hand out keys to new homeowners in the constituency.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has gotten cold feet on running his man Brian Brown; but the FNM is weak and indecisive under Pintard. He is afraid to even contesting the seat following the dangerous cuthip in West Grand Bahama and Bimini following the death of Obie Wilchcombe.

Meanwhile Golden Island was several times an FNM seat. WHY YA THINK THE FNM IS RED AND SCARED?

WE REPORT YINNER DECIDE!