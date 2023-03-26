Michigan guest attempted to kill himself while vacationing on Paradise Island…

PI Bridge.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that a 45-year-old male resident of Michigan is now in hospital after attempting to take his own life while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Police tell us the incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, March 26th, 2023.

Police confirm that around 11:18.a.m. the wife being a guest at a resort returned to her room after taking a walk. It was then, that she discovered her husband lying unresponsive on the floor of their bedroom, with a number of empty prescription medication bottles.

The wife telephoned the Paradise Island Police Station along with Emergency Medical Technicians who provided a quick response. Subsequently, the victim was examined and transported to Doctor’s Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition

Now in the Bahamas is a criminal offense to attempt suicide and fail. Anyway, police say they are taking a close examination of this incident.

We report yinner decide!