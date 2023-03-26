POLICE INVESTIGATE ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 19-YEAR-OLD FEMALE ON EXUMA…

EXUMA| Police on the island of Exuma are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old female.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime on Saturday 25th March 2023.

According to information received, shortly after 4:30 a.m., the victim while at a nightclub located in the area of Airport Road, caught a ride home with a male known to her. During this commute, the male diverted and parked his vehicle in front of a residence in the area of Boulevard Road.

While parked, the SEX BEAST sexually assaulted the female victim. After this, he pushed the victim out of the vehicle; leaving her stranded. The female contacted a relative and reported the incident to the police. Subsequently, the male was arrested and taken into police custody. Investigations continue into this matter.

We report yinner decide!