POLICE INVESTIGATE ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 19-YEAR-OLD FEMALE ON EXUMA…

EXUMA| Police on the island of Exuma are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old female. 

The incident reportedly occurred sometime on Saturday 25th March 2023. 

According to information received, shortly after 4:30 a.m., the victim while at a nightclub located in the area of Airport Road, caught a ride home with a male known to her. During this commute, the male diverted and parked his vehicle in front of a residence in the area of Boulevard Road. 

While parked, the SEX BEAST sexually assaulted the female victim. After this, he pushed the victim out of the vehicle; leaving her stranded. The female contacted a relative and reported the incident to the police. Subsequently, the male was arrested and taken into police custody. Investigations continue into this matter. 

