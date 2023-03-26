Police are investigating another homicide in Bain Town near a drug house…

28-year-old homicide victim as Lil John aka Gubba

NASSAU| Police in the capital are vigorously searching for two (2) suspects, believed to be responsible for a shooting, which has resulted in the death of a 28-year-old male and a 19-year-old male being hospitalized.

The incident occurred on Saturday 25th March 2023 and we at BP has identified the 28-year-old homicide victim as Lil John aka Gubba.

Preliminary reports indicated that shortly after 10:00 p.m., Police were alerted via its Spot Spotter Technology, of multiple gunshots being discharged in the area of Finlayson Street. Responding officers proceeded to the area, where they found two (2) males lying at the front of a residence suffering from gunshot injuries.

According to information received, the victims were sitting on the wall of a residence, when two males emerged from a southern direction and opened fire on them. This resulted in the victims being shot several times in the body. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction and vanished in the darkness.

Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned and confirmed that one of the males had no vital signs of life. The other male was taken to hospital via Emergency Medical Services, where his condition is unknown. Investigations continue into this matter.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information regarding this incident or any other matters, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3 or CRIME STOPPERS @ 328- TIPS.