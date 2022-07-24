16 migrants die at sea seven miles off New Providence…

SMUGGLERS LEFT FROM SANDTRAP ON WEST BAY STREET AND CRASHED AT SEA…

Live scenes from rescue operations this morning….

BP BREAKING| A two engine vessel has capsized some 7 miles off New Providence last evening.

According to police, there are survivors some 26 to be exact; however, a number of persons are reported to have lost their lives.

The vessel they were on was a migrant smuggling vessel which left the Sandtrap location on West Bay Street near Saunders Beach.

Immigration Minister Keith Bell confirmed that 16 people are dead after a vessel overturned near Blackbeard’s Cay this morning. The two engine vessel capsized some seven miles off New Providence.

The Minister said said 21 Haitian nationals are in custody, and search and rescue continues.

Rescue teams waited until daybreak to recover the bodies. Bahamians are involved in the deadly smuggling operation and someone must be held accountable.

No other information is available at this time.

Scenes of the caah.