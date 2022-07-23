Man on bail for murder found gunned down in Kemp Road!

file photo

NASSAU| Police are on the scene in the Kemp Road area when the body of a male with gunshot wounds was discovered. The male we know goes by he name of Lloyd. The discovery was made shortly before 8pm….

The victim we know was on bail for murder and was an active member of the Dirty South Gang.

The victim was associated with then gang leader Amal Hunter who was ambushed and killed last year. Amal was charged in 2017 for the murder of Crack Teeth.

All we say is this; its tough being signed up with a gang in the Bahamas.

