Ms Brendalee Ferguson

FLORIDA| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden death of Ms Brendalee Ferguson.

Ms Ferguson traveled to the United States this week to prepare for the wedding of her son this weekend. In a sad turn of events in what suppose to be a joyous occasion turned tragic. She was found dead inside the lavatory with no vital signs; Lord what is dis?!

Ms Ferguson was employed at the Public Hospitals Authority and is the niece of former Governor-General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

May her soul rest in peace.