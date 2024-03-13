Minister of Tourism envisions ‘StreetSmart242’ App will redefine tourist experience

StreetSmart242 App was officially launched at Nassau Cruise Port, downtown, on Monday, March 11, 2024.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper has thrown his support behind an innovative application aimed at redefining the tourism experience in The Bahamas.



The ‘StreetSmart242’ App was officially launched at Nassau Cruise Port, downtown, on Monday, March 11, 2024.



“This momentous occasion marks the beginning of a transformative journey, not just for our visitors but for our local entrepreneurs and communities across our beautiful archipelago,” the deputy prime minister said.



StreetSmart242 will provide Bahamian entrepreneurs with a platform to offer their products and services to visitors, and give visitors a convenient place to find experiences off the beaten path.

“It is with great pleasure that I stand before you today to celebrate the launch of StreetSmart, an innovative application that promises to redefine the way we experience tourism in The Bahamas,” he said. “As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, I am thrilled to endorse StreetSmart and its mission.”



According to DPM Cooper, the launch of StreetSmart aligns perfectly with the vision of the Tourism Development Corporation to enhance tech tourism and transform the visitor experience in downtown areas and throughout the country.



He added, “StreetSmart is the innovation we encourage in the Innovate242 Initiative. We encourage this type of project to partner with our Smart City Pilot initiative. There is a certain synergy between StreetSmart and Smart City.”



He congratulated the entire team behind StreetSmart, notably Mr. Ehren Hanna, the Chief Operating Officer of StreetSmart.



“Ehren’s journey is a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and innovation. From his dynamic leadership in sales and banking to his entrepreneurial spirit that led to the creation of Ehren’s Grooming Center, Ehren has consistently demonstrated his commitment to excellence and community engagement,” the deputy prime minister said.



He further noted that Mr. Hanna’s involvement in various organizations, including the Exuma Chamber of Commerce and the Bahamas National Youth Council, showcases his passion for giving back and fostering economic empowerment.



“What I am saying, Mr. Hanna, is that this initiative ticks all of the boxes for the important innovative trail that we have been blazing. By connecting tourists with the heart and soul of The Bahamas, StreetSmart embodies our mission to provide visitors with unprecedented access to local insights, cultural experiences, and the hidden gems that define our paradise.”



The tourism minister further explained that the initiative not only promotes collaborative partnerships with local vendors but also fosters economic growth, ensuring that the benefits of tourism are maximized for our local communities.



“In embracing StreetSmart, we are taking a significant step towards reducing economic leakage and increasing the economic viability of our tourism industry. This innovative platform is a powerful tool that will strengthen our local tourism sector, creating a more sustainable and inclusive economic future for The Bahamas.”



In conclusion, he said, “I am confident that this application will play a crucial role in achieving our shared vision for the Bahamian tourism industry. We will be watching what we hope will be a remarkable success.”