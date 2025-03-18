Ministry of Health & Wellness Responds to Reports of Eatery Death

Ministry of Health office on Meeting Street!

STAEMENT: The Ministry of Health & Wellness is aware of reports circulating on social media surrounding the death of an individual who purportedly passed away from a food borne illness.

The reports allege that a male died as a result of consuming food from a local eatery. The Ministry as per usual protocol has commenced an investigation regarding the reported case.

The public is reminded that the Ministry of Health & Wellness can only address clinical aspects of the case as matters concerning environmental regulations and sanitation requirements at business places falls under the remit of the Ministry of Environmental Health & Natural Resources.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness will provide updates on its findings as necessary.