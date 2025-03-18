Were police officers living in those homes for over 10 years also receiving rental allowance?

We support COP Shanta Knowles in her corrections to the management of the Police Resources….

COP SHANTA KNOWLES

NASSAU| Bahamas Press wants clarity on the decision made to evict police officers out of homes they have unlawfully occupied for more than 10 years.

Newly appointed Commissioner of Police in her powerful display to deliver strong administration to the police force have ordered officers out of homes they have occupied for some 10 years at the expense of the force and taxpayers.

The decision by Commissioner of Police (COP) Shanta Knowles has been criticized by the WUITLESS FNM Leader who has a way of always celebrating or standing up for lawbreakers and criminals.

Michael “Murder for Hire” Pintard wants the Police Commissioner to rescind her decision on officers who have abused the system for their personal benefit.

Rules in the management of housing only allow officers to stay in a rental complex for six months. However, piss poor administration over the years and in the past have allowed some slack officers to sit like refugees in these homes for almost a decade!

We at BP, unlike the reckless Leader of the Opposition, support the COP in upholding the rules and commanding the institution in in the right direction with her decision. When Pintard is not attacking the Deputy Commissioner Anthony Rolle, they now want to attack the COP? What kind of lawless people are these seeking to take hold high office in government? The last Commissioner of Police suffered similar insults by the Opposition Leader. Pintard has no shame – but ya see when yinner allow people with a ragged past, fail to correct them, and allow them to climb high up in our national business this is what ya get. We at BP would a deal with Pintard from his Murder-for-Hire plotting days!

It is a well established rule on the force for officers to be assigned housing for six months – and such accommodations cannot exceed five years. That is the rule! After all, we the Public provide a host of special benefits to officers in their service to the country. Salary, Insurance, some a car and in these cases Housing Allowance. The question now should be were those living in those accommodations also receiving Housing Allowance all those years? Because if they were they owe the public plenty – PLENTY MONEY!

It cannot be that after all we the public give to those who protect and serve that we must now for a decade place them in accommodations and at the same time pay them allowances – while they acquire or establish businesses, fund their uncontrolled sweethearts and bastardize the public purse. THIS IS LIKE COMMITTING ARMED ROBBERY ON THE TAXPAYERS WHILE IN UNIFORM!

We at BP support COP Knowles in her able, skillful leadership, to bring correction and discipline to the finances of the Police.

Now don’t expect this kind of editorial from the wutless media dem! They support the criminal elements in the country just like their political masters! WE GONE!

