Justice Darron Ellis rules against World Famous Valley Boys which will now be struck off the Register

Brian Adderley Group must now go and find a new name as they will appeal the decision…

Valley Boys Leader Trevor Davis and new B Group Leader Brian Adderley

NASSAU| The Supreme Court Judge has ruled on the matter involving the Valley Boys.

Bahamas Press is learning Justice Darron Ellis has refused leave for judicial review and lifted the injunction against the Registrar’s Office.

The decision now allows the Registrar Office to remove the World Famous Valley Boys from the Register.

As this stands the Way Forward Valley Boys Junkanoo Group will be the only Valley Boys standing on the Register.

In a release the groups headed by Trevor Davis confirmed that the group will register The Valley Boys with thee JCNP as the Valley Boys before the April 1st 2025 registration deadline.

Davis thanked all Valley Boys Junkanoo Group members for their patience in this long battle.

