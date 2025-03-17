BPL signs historic Power Purchase Agreement with Madeleine Solar Power

Minister Jobeth Coleby Davis

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has officially signed a historic Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Madeleine Solar Power Ltd., marking the introduction of utility-scale solar power to Nassau for the first time.

The 20-megawatt solar installation, set to be located at the Blue Hills Power Station, is poised to bring significant benefits to the country, including lower energy costs and enhanced energy security.

BPL’s CEO, Toni Seymour, hailed the achievement as the result of strong teamwork and collaboration, emphasizing the critical importance of harnessing the nation’s natural resources to build a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

The Blue Hills solar project is expected to contribute 7.4 percent of BPL’s power demand on New Providence, a significant addition to the country’s energy mix.

This According to Seymour, the project is an important part of the utility’s long-term strategy to incorporate renewable energy into its operations.

Owen Bethel, CEO of Madeleine Solar, said construction of the Blue Hills solar project is slated to take 18 months and will provide employment for over 100 Bahamians during the construction phase, offering a boost to the local economy and providing skilled jobs in the renewable energy sector.

Prime Minister Philip Davis called it a bold step forward In energy security, and added the signing represents a promise fulfilled and his administration’s declaration that The Bahamas is ready to embrace renewable energy.

Energy and Transport Minister, Jobeth Coleby-Davis, emphasized the transparency and rigor of the selection process that led to the signing of the agreement. “The signing of this PPA follows a detailed and transparent request-for-proposal process initiated by the government last year,” Coleby-Davis said.

She also highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming the energy sector, despite the uncertainties in the global energy market.

The PPA includes key performance indicators and penalties for non-performance, ensuring accountability and adherence to project timelines and standards.





