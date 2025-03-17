Dr. Robert Blaine III named new UB president

Dr. Robert Blaine III

University of the Bahamas has announced Dr. Robert Blaine III as its new president following a months-long process.

Blaine, who serves as senior executive and director of the Centre for LEAD and the Centre for Municipal Practice, National League of Cities was chosen from three finalists including Maria Woodside-Oriakhi, PhD, a UB alumna with more than 25 years of experience in academia;; and Leroy Hamilton Jr., EdD, who has over 30 years of combined experience in higher education.

Dr. Woodside-Oriakhi was the only Bahamian finalist.

The Office of University Relations described the selection as an extensive national and international recruitment phase that was marked by robust outreach and a rigorous evaluation of more than 90 candidates.

Acting President Janyne Hodder will remain in the role until June.