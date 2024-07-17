Missing transgender woman suffered from suicidal depression, according to sources in US…

Chicago transgender woman Casey Taylor

Chicago| Circumstances leading to the disappearance of transgender Chicago resident Casey Taylor could be more than what is being shared with Bahamian Police.

Sources deep in Chicago now tell Bahamas Press Taylor suffered from mental issues, including bouts of suicidal depression.

Taylor was confirmed missing when operators of a Yoga Retreat noticed her tent empty and she failed to show up at a ritual on June 20th. The Chicago resident was last seen on June 19th.

Now what is strange is the fact that 11 years ago 41-year-old Wesley Bell, a resident of Houston Texas, vanished at this same Yoga retreat. He was never found.

And now 41-year-old Taylor left the retreat of her own will, according to the Yoga facility; leaving willingly. How did they know this?

Taylor’s phone was uncovered in the sea near the facility. Her passport, however, has still not been found.

And why would the transgender woman travel to a retreat alone knowing her suicidal condition?

