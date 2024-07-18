Someone says a Haitian Artist who never had any entry into the Bahamas is missing….

Haitian music artist Mechanste Wens Jonathan Desir

ABACO| Bahamas Press is learning a Haitian National has gone missing at sea.

BP can report popular Haitian music artist 32-year-old Haitian musical artist Mechanste Wens Jonathan Desir better known with his stage name “Mechans T” is the missing person.

Now the artist who officials confirm has had no official entry or exit in the Bahamas is said to was at a concert in Abaco over the weekend. Well one who said that and two how could you enter the Bahamas without any record and now people claim ya missing. WHAT IS THIS?

Anyway, someone says he is missing and concerned people are looking. If yinner see him, call the police. Perhaps he is somewhere in the United States…Again with no formal entry! WHO KNOWS!

We report yinner decide!