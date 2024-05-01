Mistrial declared in North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish alleged rape case…Juror has close relationship with Michael Pintard…

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson WSc alleged corruption case resumes on Monday…

Kirk Cornish MP

Adrian Gibson MP

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a mistrial has been declared in the case of sitting PLP North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish.

The news broke just moments ago as we understand a juror, who is a setting on the case, had a close connection to Opposition Leader Michael Pintard. The juror failed to disclose the relationship to the Opposition Leader.

Cornish, who left his former girlfriend after becoming a Member of Parliament has been accused of allegedly raping the her several times in different locations; while physically harming her repeatedly.

The nine-member jury has been dismissed.

This means a new trial will start. This shocking development comes one day after the former girlfriend of the MP took the witness stand and recounted times when he allegedly raped her

Prosecutors say that the incidents took place between January 4 and April 20, 2023.

DECENT Justice Renae McKay is presiding over the trial.

Meanwhile Bahamas Press is learning Long Island MP Adrian Gibson trial is set to start this coming Monday.

We at BP notice how newspapers makes bold blazing headlines for the case of Cornish, but Gibson case gets lost in the back pages of the dailies. YINNER SEE DAT?!

