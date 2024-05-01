Tribune Business Editor HATES PROGRESS FOR BAHAMIANS ON BIMINI!

Alice Town Bimini

BIMINI| So the Daily “Terlet” Paper The Tribune are back at it again, calling up one stakeholder in the aviation business and complaining about the new development set for the Bimini International Airport which is being upgraded at cost of $80 million.

The Bahamian public knows full well that those in the print media are against progress for Bahamians. They were against the construction of LPIA! Opposed it! Against fees which enhance the services at an international level airport. They are against modernizations and all that come with it by a progressive administration! We believe they rather Bahamians be locked down locked up and isolated from progress and growth. There are people who think like this in the world!

Bimini is the gateway of the Bahamas and an international airport is the best way to start making it better for that island.

Bimini shall become a major air traffic community when this airport is completed and that means more jobs and business opportunities for the Bahamian people.

We at BP recall when Hilton was coming to the island operatives of the FNM were on the ground making mischief for that growth. They were against the cruise ship coming to Bimini and went to the Privy Council to stop that development to the community. But look today! BIMINI IS BOOMING AND YES A NEW AIRPORT WILL COMPLIMENT THIS!

We Bahamians want modern services. We want upgraded airport services. And to the Tribune and the couple mischief makers…you cannot expect everything FREE!

Development is coming to the Bahamas!

We report yinner decide!