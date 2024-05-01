Works shares upgrades at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Bahamas sports athletes and spectators went from being lockdown and lockup under Minnis to having an upgraded facility and world events under Davis… LOOKA DAT!

Team Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Works & Family Island Affairs continues to make significant strides in the repair and renovation of the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.

Acting Director of Works Robert Mouzas has confirmed that the stadium will be the proud host of the World Relays on May 4-5th, despite the ongoing renovations. Mr. Mouzas reassured the public that the stadium will be fully operational and ready to welcome athletes and spectators. He emphasized that while the ongoing work is visible to residents and visitors, phase one of the project is on track for completion in May.

This initial phase includes: