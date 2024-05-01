Works shares upgrades at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Bahamas sports athletes and spectators went from being lockdown and lockup under Minnis to having an upgraded facility and world events under Davis… LOOKA DAT!
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Works & Family Island Affairs continues to make significant strides in the repair and renovation of the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.
Acting Director of Works Robert Mouzas has confirmed that the stadium will be the proud host of the World Relays on May 4-5th, despite the ongoing renovations. Mr. Mouzas reassured the public that the stadium will be fully operational and ready to welcome athletes and spectators. He emphasized that while the ongoing work is visible to residents and visitors, phase one of the project is on track for completion in May.
This initial phase includes:
- Replacing the roof of the Eastern grandstand
- Upgrading the lighting in the eastern and western canopy
- Conducting concrete repairs to the columns and beams of the eastern grandstand
- Repairing seats and handrails to prepare for the World Relays
- Finishing concrete repairs to the western grandstand
- Painting external areas of the eastern and western grandstand
- Installing a new track by Mondo America Incorporated to meet World Athletics
certification for the World Relays.
Phase 2 of the project is scheduled to span 22 months, from June 2024 to April 2026.
This phase will involve the following works:
- Replacing the roof of the western grandstand
- Conducting concrete repairs to the columns and beams of the western grandstand
- Indoor and outdoor architectural decoration and renovation
- Replacement of the fire suppression system
- Repairs and renovations to the water-supply and drainage systems
- Replacement of the ventilation, air-conditioning, power supply, and distribution systems
- Renovation of the sports ground, including the installation of new seats, jumbotrons, and
equipment.
- The Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, completed around 2012, currently faces significant structural challenges. There are widespread instances of spalling concrete and notable corrosion affecting the structural steel roof truss. These issues necessitated a comprehensive repair schedule to ensure the facility could continue to host major sporting events and provide a safe and comfortable environment for staff, tenants, and the public.
- In December 2024, an implementation agreement was reached between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.
This agreement outlined the China-aid Maintenance and Renovation Project for the National
Stadium, through which the Chinese Government committed to undertaking the necessary
repairs and renovations.