STATEMENT: The Court of Appeal of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas October 3, 2023

The general public is advised that the Governor General, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition, has appointed Mr. Justice Gregory Smith and Mr. Justice Bernard Turner to the Court of Appeal of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas with effect from 1st October, 2023.

Justice Smith is a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1983 and the Bar of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in 1984. Justice Smith served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal in Trinidad and Tobago from 2009 until 2023. Prior to serving on the Court of Appeal of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Justice Smith served as a Justice of the High Court of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago from 1997 until 2009.

Justice Turner, former Director of Public Prosecutions, was called to the Bar of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in 1987. Justice Turner was appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2009 and was appointed as a Senior Justice in 2020. In May 2023 Justice Turner was appointed as a non-resident justice of the Turks and Caicos Islands Court of Appeal.

Both Justices bring valuable experience to the Court of Appeal and we look forward to their contribution to the administration of justice in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.