Mt Tabor Minister of Music Edwina Rolle honoured…

Pastor Edwina Rolle honoured at Mt Tabor

NASSAU| Mt Tabor honoured it’s Pastor of Music Edwina Rolle in an evening of celebration and praise on Monday 5th June, 2023.

For some 33 years Pastor Rolle led the music ministry under the leadership of Bishop Neil C. ELLIS, conducting the youth and senior chiors local and international at Full Gospel and Global United Fellowship.

The Mount Tabor Church Gospel Choir uplifted souls with their powerful performance of “God Gets the Glory”, during the incredible “How Can We Say Thanks” Night of Tribute.

The evening brought family and friends together in an evening of many tributes and best wishes.

Congratulations!

Ministers Oriel and Patricia Rolle along with Pastor Edwina Rolle in a night of celebration. Her parents flew into New Providence from Bimini for the event.

BISHOP Denzel led a Praise Medley.