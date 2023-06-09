A second aircraft is missing at sea near the Exuma Cays this afternoon…

File photo and is not the actual aircraft.

EXUMA| Bahamas Press is reporting a second plane crash this afternoon in just over a week.

And here is what we know; shortly before 12 noon today, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) received notification that a Piper PA32 aircraft with United States registration N9253M did not reach its intended destination of Stella Maris, Long Island, and contact was lost with Air Traffic Control while en route.

We note The United States Coast Guard along with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and Royal Bahamas Police Force have coordinated efforts in search and rescue for the missing aircraft.

It is still unclear how many souls were onboard. The aircraft is believed to have been lost in waters near the Exuma Cays.

