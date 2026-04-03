NEW $4 MILLION COMMUNITY CLINIC ANNOUNCED FOR THE BERRY ISLANDS

BULLOCK’S HARBOUR, Berry Islands – The Government of the Bahamas has officially signed a $4 million contract for the construction of a modern community clinic aimed at revolutionizing healthcare access for the residents of the Berry Islands.

The contract was awarded to Winder Construction, a prominent local firm, marking a significant milestone in the administration’s ongoing $43 million Health System Strengthening Program, supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The new facility is set to be located near Bamboo Cay, providing a strategic healthcare hub for the growing population in the northern Berry Islands. For decades, residents in this part of the archipelago have relied on smaller, aging facilities or have been forced to travel to New Providence for urgent medical needs.

During the signing ceremony, officials emphasized that this project is about more than just bricks and mortar.

“THIS CLINIC REPRESENTS OUR PROMISE TO ENSURE THAT EVERY BAHAMIAN, REGARDLESS OF WHICH ISLAND THEY CALL HOME, HAS ACCESS TO DIGNIFIED, HIGH-QUALITY HEALTHCARE,” SAID THE MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS. “BY PARTNERING WITH WINDER CONSTRUCTION, WE ARE ALSO ENSURING THAT THIS INVESTMENT POURS BACK INTO OUR LOCAL ECONOMY.”

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The proposed clinic is designed to be a “smart” facility climate-resilient and equipped with the latest medical technology. Key features of the $4 million project include:

Urgent Care & Trauma Suite: Equipped to handle emergencies before medical evacuation is required.

Equipped to handle emergencies before medical evacuation is required. Telemedicine Hub: Connecting local patients with specialists in Nassau and abroad via high-speed digital links.

Connecting local patients with specialists in Nassau and abroad via high-speed digital links. Maternity & Dental Wings: Expanding the scope of regular primary care available on-island.

Expanding the scope of regular primary care available on-island. Staff Housing: Integrated quarters to ensure that doctors and nurses can reside permanently on the cay, providing 24/7 coverage.

Construction is expected to begin within the next 30 days, with a projected completion window of 14 to 18 months. The project is slated to create dozens of construction jobs for Berry Island residents, providing a localized economic boost.

The move follows the recent opening of the Rum Cay Community Clinic and the ongoing work at the Palmetto Point Clinic in Eleuthera, as the government continues its aggressive push to modernize healthcare infrastructure across the Family Islands before the end of 2026.