SUCCESSFUL CLEAN-UP EFFORT SEES TONS OF TRASH REMOVED, EXPANSION UNDERWAY

Cleanup Campaign underway

FREEPORT| Since its launch several weeks ago, the National Clean-Up Campaign has been progressing successfully, and the Ministry of Environment is looking to expand the initiative.

Minister of Environment, Zane Lightbourne, said his ministry has already removed tons of debris and garbage from multiple communities across New Providence. The campaign aims to tackle illegal dumping, abandoned vehicles, and littering.

Lightbourne added that the initiative is set to grow, with plans to promote it in local schools to raise public awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.

Experts say that a well-executed clean-up campaign helps protect ecosystems by removing waste, preventing hazardous materials from contaminating waterways and wildlife habitats, reducing plastic pollution, improving public health, strengthening community bonds, and encouraging long-term behavioral changes and policy improvements.

The minister emphasized that the campaign requires a bipartisan approach and is a key part of the government’s long-term environmental strategy.