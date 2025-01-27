New Elders Appointed and installed at Mount Tabor Church Sunday morning…

New Elders appointed by Bishop Delton Ellis at Mount Tabor.

NASSAU| Mount Tabor Church, under the direction of Bishop Delton Ellis, installed some 12 new Elders into the Ministry on Sunday in a special service at the Cathedral in Pinewood Gardens.

Surrounded by family and church members, the packed service congratulated Sherman Brown and Helen Brown, Sherwin Brown, Patricia Gardiner, Whitfield Moss and Sharon Moss, Jacqueline Knowles, Patrice Johnson, Olive Patton, Bessiemae Rolle and Dionne Rolle and Paula Strachan.

The Elders Board is chaired by Elder G. Michael Ellis who welcomed the team into their new roles in the church.

The new church leaders were also congratulated by founding pastor Bishop Neil Clarence Ellis.

The charge in the morning worship service was given by Pastor Dr Kenneth Romer.