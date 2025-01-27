Pintard’s FNM Government built NOT ONE HOUSE FOR BAHAMIANS WHEN IN POWER!

Renaissance at Carmichael built by the Davis GOVERNMENT – SCORES COLLECTED KEYS FOR NEW HOMES!

NASSAU| Embattled FNM Leader Michael Pintard talking with the wutless media on Monday came up with a talking point to suggest he is addressing a housing crisis in the country.

Pintard accused the Davis government of not effectively addressing the escalating housing crisis in the country.

Now many forget how Michael Pintard sat in the cabinet of the Bahamas when not one house was built for Bahamians. NOT ONE!

Additionally, since coming to Government the Davis Government has aggressively addressed the housing crisis by building scores of homes in just three years. (SEE VIDEO Below)! Opening up many new subdivisions on New Providence and in the family island but Pintard and the WUTLESS MEDIA believe together they can spin a lie and that suppose to stick. WELL, THIS IS WHY SOCIAL MEDIA AND BP IS HERE!

Pintard and Minnis dem built not one one – Davis has already constructed some three subdivisions with scores of new homeowners already turning their keys. When Pintard talks about a housing crisis, he is reminiscing on his FNM government’s neglect to build a single home for Bahamians.

We report yinner decide!