Traffic fatality recorded East Street South near Burger King…

Scenes from the latest traffic fatality incident on East Street South.

NASSAU| Residents in the East Street community south community woke up to the sounds of emergency vehicles around 3:30am Tuesday morning after a traffic fatality was reported.

BP is learning a driver crashed into a garbage truck at a high rate of speed near Burger King and Rolle’s Auto. The driver sustained serious injuries and was confirmed as having no signs of life on the scene following impact.

Bahamas Press continues to warn motorists that there is no need for speed in small New Providence. Drive within the speed limits. SPEED KILLS! DO NOT TEXT AND DRIVE! Do not drink and drive. Drive to arrive alive.

We report yinner decide!