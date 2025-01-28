DPM Cooper advises male L.N. Coakley students – in self-building, envision your blueprint, put in the effort and stick to the plan

EXUMA| Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper addressed the Falcons Boys Club & Champs Mission at L.N. Coakley High School, Moss Town, Exuma, January 24, 2025 stating that the Club’s guidepost of ‘Building Youth is Better Than Mending Men,’ is important to our future. He thanked Pastor Darrin Rolle and the Falcons Boys Club & Champs Mission for 28 years of shaping young male leaders across the archipelago.

Addressing nearly 200 male students, Minister Cooper spoke of ‘self-building’ noting that like buildings, our lives are works in progress — ‘under construction.’

Giving an illustration of his own life, he said: “Growing up in Forbes Hill, Exuma, I faced many challenges. My father passed away when I was young, and life was tough. But with my mother’s love and my team’s support, I set goals, and achieved them despite the odds. If I was able to do it with a lot of support from my community, you can too.

Self-building, he told them, requires asking yourselves some important questions: “What is my vision? Where do I want to go in life? What do I want to achieve? If you can see it, you can make it happen. To fully construct your life, you need a blueprint or a plan. You cannot create a plan on your own. You will need support. That brings in the next building phase.

“No one is an island. You need a team of supporters. This brings in building relationships. Your family and loved ones. Your community is also an integral part to achieving your goals. Within your team, have mentors to guide you and help shape your plan, while your community provides the support. This conference today is a prime example of mentorship and community.”

Continuing to highlight the concept of self-building, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper said: “Next, you must have the building block of education. Building knowledge is key. You must educate yourself in making your vision a reality. Once your plan is set, the groundbreaking begins — the work you put in to meet your vision, elbow grease. Stay focused, put in the effort, and stick to your plan.

“The journey is as important as the destination. Challenges will come — bullying, peer pressure, and difficult choices. When they do, lean on your blueprint and your team for support to stay focused.”

He told the young men: “a key factor in this process is patience – it is essential. Building your vision takes time and resilience. Keep going even when the road gets tough. Trust God and follow through. When you accomplish your vision, the feeling will be amazing. But even when your blueprint becomes reality, the work never stops. Life needs maintenance. Keep growing. Keep improving. Life is always under construction.

“Consider the Falcons Boys Club & Champs Mission Conference part of your team.”