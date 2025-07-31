Nine foreign nationals convicted in Magistrate’s Court

Magistrate Court

Nassau, New Providence – On Tuesday, July 29, eight (8) Haitian nationals, inclusive of seven (7) males and one (1) female, along with one (1) Mexican male appeared in Magistrates Court No. 9 before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on charges of Overstaying and Illegal Landing. All pleaded guilty and were convicted.

All individuals were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation upon payment of fines, or completion of sentences. The Department remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.